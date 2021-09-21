PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Diane Coia-Ramsay continuing historical saga, "Loving Leopold: Amour Encore" (published by Archway Publishing) a newly married couple's loving relationship is challenged when the summer of 1902 brings an unexpected house guest to their castle.
The book follows the lives, intrigues, jealousy and antics of Leopold Blakeley and his wife Amalie Blakely. During their first four years of marriage, the Blakeleys have led an idyllic life of love and devotion, passion and romance, and considerable financial success. Their son, Leon, is now three years old and 24-year-old Amalie is restless. Now that she has completed renovations on the rooms in Blakefield Castle as well as its gardens, she feels life in her blue ivory tower lacks purpose and enterprise. While Amalie begins feeling restless, a new guest begins giving her attention, making Leopold feel jealous and testing the strength of the couple.
"My book and the whole trilogy presents an escape from the trials and complications of today's lives. Sometimes you just need to switch off the news and travel in your mind to another time told in an uplifting manner and not a depressing tone," Coia-Ramsay says. She adds that she wants readers "to feel uplifted and hopeful and to feel they want to keep reading about the lives of my delightful characters."
"Loving Leopold" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Loving-Leopold-Encore-Diane-Coia-Ramsay-ebook/dp/B09DW3DGKR.
"Loving Leopold"
By Diane Coia-Ramsay
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 292pages | ISBN 9781665711296
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 292 pages | ISBN 9781665711302
E-Book | 292 pages | ISBN 9781665711319
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Diane Coia-Ramsay spent her formative years in the United Kingdom while nurturing a great love of history, particularly Victorian and Edwardian romance. She now resides in the United States. "Loving Leopold: Amour Encore" is her second novel in the trilogy and the third is on its way.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing