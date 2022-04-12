Suketu Kohli announces publication of 'What the Owls Told Alex'
SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What the Owls Told Alex: Leadership Secrets Schools Don't Teach Young Adults" (published by Archway Publishing) by Suketu Kohli follows a young man on his journey to become a professional football player, revealing powerful lessons about leadership.
The book follows Alex on the journey of finding his life's purpose and becoming a leader of his school football team. During Alex's journey, he is privy to a host of super story tellers who narrate short stories from history, mythology, and folklore to explain the nuances of leadership. By joining Alex on his quest, readers learn how to:
- leverage lessons from empires of old to become a better leader;
- lean on values when making important decisions;
- identify what they love to do and want to get better at;
- determine the steps to take to achieve their vision.
Kohli says hopes his book helps readers "Understand key traits required to be a leader and chart their personal leadership journey based on the reflection journal provided at the end of each episode."
"What the Owls Told Alex" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/What-Owls-Told-Alex-Leadership-ebook/dp/B09VKP2WB2.
"What the Owls Told Alex"
By Suketu Kohli
Softcover | 5 x 8 in | 230 pages | ISBN 9781665717168
E-Book | 230 pages | ISBN 9781665717151
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Suketu Kohli is an internationally recognized leadership development consultant and executive coach. In his current assignment at Amazon web services, he leads the public sector sales university function for Asia Pacific & Japan. He has consulted with premium management consulting organizations and is a regular instructor on corporate educational programs. He holds an executive master in change from INSEAD business school and has coached a multitude of senior professionals to become superior leaders. His innovative approach to leadership and capability development has won him many prestigious awards. He lives in Singapore and is passionate about mentoring young students and professionals.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
