WASHINGTON, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "While I never imagined I would be writing the intimate details of my personal life for all the world to see, I'm grateful to be able to share the lessons I have learned and for the spiritual guidance that led me to know that I'm exactly where I'm meant to be. What began as an idea, a yellow tablet, and determined desire to help couples honor love, this guide was developed to prevent and identify problems before they reach the point of no return," Paulette Glover states.
In "Mindfully Ever After: How to Stay in Love Now and Forever" (published by Balboa Press), she shares a treasure chest of succinct, practical tips for couples of all ages that will help identify the common pitfalls of marriage and resolve issues before they occur. Topics covered in this book include communication, romance, finances and how to set boundaries with in-laws.
Through research data, Glover's personal experiences, candid advice and practical tips, she captures the value of gently guiding the heart and soul of love to preserve its integrity, encourages couples to fight fair, and inspires those in love to become mindfully aware of the challenges that occasionally line the path of even the healthiest relationships.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Glover answers, "A sense of empowerment as partners become more mindful of everyday interactions with each other. Couples will feel more confident in maintaining their mindful forever love. Learning the ins and outs of communication, the value of gratitude, the morning kiss, and the art of compromise are a few of the positive effects the book has had on readers."
"Mindfully Ever After: How to Stay in Love Now and Forever" is written in a positive and honest, easy to relate to voice on how to preserve love in everyday living while offering valuable insight into possible problems before they become major issues. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/790395-mindfully-ever-after
"Mindfully Ever After: How to Stay in Love Now and Forever"
Hardcover | 5.5x 8.5in | 228 pages | ISBN 9781982264444
Softcover | 5.5x 8.5in | 228 pages | ISBN 9781982264420
E-Book | 228 pages | ISBN 9781982264437
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Paulette Glover, M.Ed. practices meditation and a variety of energy healing techniques, including reiki, White Light, and Ho'oponopono. She is a graduate of California State University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh. Now retired from teaching, she lives with her dog in the Pittsburgh area. For more, visit pauletteglover.com.
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE Balboa Press