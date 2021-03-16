PHILADELPHIA, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Drug Channels Institute (DCI), a leading management educator for and about the pharmaceutical industry, released its exclusive, in-depth analysis of U.S. pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The new 2021 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers provides the most comprehensive, fact-based tool for understanding the entire U.S. drug pricing, reimbursement, and dispensing system.
"During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic altered typical patterns of prescription dispensing activity," says Drug Channels Institute CEO Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., the study's author and a widely regarded expert on pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. "However, total prescription dispensing revenues of retail, mail, long-term care, and specialty pharmacies reached a record $465 billion in 2020. Specialty drugs accounted for nearly 40% of these revenues—and an even greater share of payers' net prescription costs."
The highly regarded report analyzes the crucial healthcare trends that will affect PBMs and pharmacies, including such topics as benefit designs, drug pricing, rebates, public policy, narrow networks, the 340B Drug Pricing Program, and many others. The most notable new material throughout the 2021 edition addresses COVID-19 and its impact on the pharmacy and PBM industries. This year's report also updates all market and industry data with the most current information available, including DCI's exclusive analyses of the market positions of the largest pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and PBMs.
Now in its 12th edition, the 2021 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers offers 211 proprietary charts, exhibits, and data tables. It contains the most current economic information about specialty drugs, market structure, reimbursement, pharmacy and PBM profits, manufacturer rebates, patients' out-of-pocket expenses, industry trends, and more.
"Prescription revenues continue to consolidate with the largest companies," Fein adds. "These businesses have combined into vertically integrated organizations that offer health insurance, operate specialty pharmacies, and provide healthcare services."
To purchase and immediately download the new report, visit https://drugch.nl/pharmacy. To read a free report overview, visit https://drugch.nl/overview2021.
