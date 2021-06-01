CARLISLE, Penn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Andrew Casher has published his debut dystopian fantasy book that invites readers on a journey to explore the meaning of life through the eyes of protagonist Joseph Finn – a lowly government worker who escapes his hum-drum existence and awakens to a reality believed by many humans to be long lost.
In "Omniscience Among Mortals," Casher depicts a world ravaged by an uncured super virus known as "The Great Crisis of Man" in which the last remaining humans struggle to survive within a domed-in, quarantined city. After Joseph experiences a prophetic dream during work, he embarks on a magical and thought-provoking adventure to find the meaning of life. The first step on his journey requires him to do the unthinkable: break out of the city.
After risking his life and leaving everything he knew behind, Joseph soon comes to realize that the outside world is not dead as he was led to believe. Civilizations begin to rebuild under the law of life and death, harnessing the ancient and rediscovered powers of magic. The outside world is cruel and unforgiving, but Joseph's eyes are locked on an ominous mountain looming in the distance.
As he makes his way through "The Decay," Joseph battles and befriends many unique and bizarre characters, including his trusty sidekick Gideon – an outwardly strong, intimidating, and brave hunter grappling with internal vulnerability. The unusual pair trudges forward toward the fabled Destiny's Crest from Joseph's prophetic dream, constantly under threat of perishing in the harsh, virus-riddled wilderness.
Ultimately, "Omniscience Among Mortals" delivers a timely tale about isolation, friendship, and survival that will keep readers questioning their own beliefs about life, its meaning, and their place in it until the very last page.
"This book is the most incredible adventure story – I could not put it down," a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. "The creative character development, vivid imagery, plot twists, and suspense will keep you on the edge of your seat!"
"An amazing book by a first-time author," another reader wrote in an Amazon review of "Omniscience Among Mortals". "I wasn't sure what to expect but what I got was a rollicking roller coaster ride of fun scares and mystery. I could not put it down. Can't wait for the next adventure to come!"
"Omniscience Among Mortals"
By Andrew Casher
ISBN: 978-1-6655-1470-5 (softcover); ISBN: 978-1-6655-1469-9 (e-book)
Available through AuthorHouse, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the author
Andrew Casher is a new author who has had a passion for writing since childhood. Throughout the latter half of high school and the beginning of his college career, Casher has worked to bring his passion to life. He attends Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and is majoring in English with a minor in educational studies. In the future, Casher hopes to teach English at the high school level, write young adult novels and children's books, and create a compilation of his short stories. He is currently working on his next book, "Sir Knight and the Quest to Save Perplexeon," and he resides in Carlisle, Penn. To learn more, please connect with the author on Instagram.
