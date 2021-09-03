MOOSIC, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Kia models are hugely popular in the US market. Moosic customers who are waiting for the 2022 Kia models can now purchase their dream Kia at Performance Kia. The dealership welcomes six 2022 Kia models - namely 2022 Kia Soul, 2022 Kia Sportage, 2022 Kia K5, 2022 Kia Carnival, 2022 Kia Seltos, and 2022 Kia Telluride - to their showroom. The dealership is all set with the online research pages, model comparisons, and blog posts to get drivers excited about the vehicle's performance, technology, comfort, exterior, and safety features. Individuals who are interested in owning the all-new Kia lineups are encouraged to visit the Performance Kia dealership's website: https://www.performancekiapa.com/.
Performance Kia is offering low APR special financing on all the 2022 Kia models for qualified buyers. To take advantage of the financing or leasing options, individuals must fill in the dealership's pre-approved finance form and submit the required details. In addition to providing offers on the new Kia models, the dealership has special offers on other new Kia vehicles that include the 2021 Kia Forte, 2021 Kia Niro, 2021 Kia Niro EV, 2021 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, 2021 Kia Rio 5-Door, 2021 Kia Sorento, and 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid. Potential customers who would like to learn more about these offers can check out the dealership's special offers page. Like other Kia vehicles, the 2022 Kia models come with 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, 5-year/100,000-mile limited anti-perforation warranty, and 5-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.
Those with queries regarding the 2022 Kia models can contact the Performance Kia sales team directly at 570-291-5271 or visit the dealership in person. The dealership's showroom is conveniently located at 4225 Birney Ave., Moosic, Pennsylvania. The sales department hours extend from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
