PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to demand from builders, distributors and homeowners, Versatex Building Products, LLC, continues to expand its portfolio of authentic color options in maintenance-free PVC for porch ceilings, soffits and accent walls.
"Homeowners don't stop loving color and texture when they insist on labor-saving, weather-resistant trim," says Versatex Vice President for Sales Rick Kapres. "White PVC has been the standard solution for decades, and it still complements countless architectural styles. But interest has surged in ceilings that show off the traditional warmth of wood—or, in many parts of the South, a distinctive shade of blue."
Rick says that's why Versatex originally developed the Canvas Series, a T&G system that marries durable PVC with a variety of realistic, permanent, wood-tone laminates. These innovative materials deliver natural good looks while minimizing the hassles of finishing, installation and periodic care. Recently unveiled choices include:.
- Turner Oak, a contemporary "greige" shade that's lighter than Walnut.
- Kitami, which simulates the elegant carbonized surface of shou sugi ban, an age-old Japanese preservation technique.
They join the already popular Canvas range of Black Cherry, Walnut, Tropical Macore, Amber and Weathered Grey, Mr. Kapres says. All Canvas Series products match the standard Versatex WP4 T&G profile, with tactile woodgrain laminate permanently bonded to a moisture-resistant PVC substrate. The nominal 1x 6" WP4 profile (actual thickness a full ¾") comes in 18' lengths, and can span up to 24" on center. Matching 4" crown mouldings come in 16' lengths. Color-coordinated touchup kits make short work of butt joints and fastener marks.
"Meanwhile," he says, "online resources like Houzz, and publications like Southern Living, have helped revive a romantic ceiling color called haint blue or piazza blue. It has a long history in the Carolinas—especially for historic or country-style projects." Versatex has just ushered in its own, innovative Piazza Blue, a color-through, solid-PVC beadboard that is is available in a full 5 1/2" (nominal 6") profile, in 18' lengths.
Both the Canvas Series and the Piazza Blue Stealth beadboard are available through Versatex Building Products distributors nationwide. Contractors, distributors and lumberyard operators can learn more from regional Versatex Building Products representatives, or from Mr. Kapres at 724-857-1111 and rkapres@versatex.com.
"We do years of homework and testing before we launch any of these products," says Mr. Kapres. "By the time they hit the market, we're certain our customers will get exactly the technical performance and aesthetics they depend on us to supply."
About Versatex
Weather-resistant, long-lasting VERSATEX trim materials and systems are manufactured by Versatex Building Products, LLC, of Pittsburgh, a division of The Azek Company, where state-of-the-art facilities produce cellular PVC extrusion products such as VERSATEX trimboards, sheet, T&G, mouldings, prefabricated corners, and one-piece column wraps; the innovative VERSATEX soffit system; dimensionally compatible VERSATEX Max nominal 2-by boards; and the Canvas Series, which pairs the beauty of wood with the durability of PVC. Details are posted at http://www.versatex.com.
