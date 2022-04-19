John Jenchura announces publication of 'Persons of Interest'
PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just as widowed lawyer Warren Wallace gets his life back in order, his friend is murdered, and he must catch a killer with the help of his new flame in John Jenchura's new suspense novel "Persons of Interest" (published by Archway Publishing).
The novel begins with a gruesome murder at a golf club on the Main Line outside of Philadelphia and continues with the investigation that leads to revelations concerning insider trading of stocks. As the case unfolds, a romance blooms between Warren Wallace, a golf club member, and Darcy McClelland, an Assistant District Attorney assigned to the investigative team.
"My greatest hope for the book is that the reader will have been entertained and engaged in the story lines and feel that all of the 'loose ends' have been tied up," Jenchura says. "Above and beyond this basic goal, I would hope that the reader comes away with a greater understanding of the criminal investigation process and feels a genuine attachment to my main characters and their romantic journey."
About the Author
Born and raised in Pittsburgh John Jenchura graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with dual majors in economics and political science. After earning his Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center, Jenchura worked as an attorney specializing in the areas of environmental law and litigation. Golf has been a constant part of his life; he is the author of two editions of a highly acclaimed history of golf entitled "Golf, A Good Walk and Then Some – A Quintessential History of the Game." "Persons of Interest" is his first work of fiction. Jenchura and his wife of 45 years have three grown daughters and live in Pennsylvania.
