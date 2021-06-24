PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched this spring to weave together education, creativity, growth and innovation throughout residential design and construction, the online VERSATEX Community is sponsored by VERSATEX Building Products. VERSATEX is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of premium cellular PVC trim.
CEO John Pace likens the Community to a town square where members of every trade and profession can rub elbows. "Our company has always been an advocate for learning and collaboration. Early on, we understood that sharing knowledge is a key to success for our customers, our industry peers and ourselves. And, lately, the various social media platforms have made it clear that there's an endless thirst for virtual interactions that generate useful information."
Bryan Abdallah, who curates the VERSATEX Community and manages social media marketing at VERSATEX, adds, "Our focus is simple: to bring the construction and design community together online. It's our way of bridging resources and tools to the industry now and to the next generation. We provide experiences that educate people not only about VERSATEX trimboard, but also about other, complementary building materials through best practices for installation, design and custom fabrication.
"Further, we want to give something back to an industry that can only prosper if it attracts a new wave of young people. That's why we foster mentorships and knowledge-based programs for high schools and trade schools."
Meanwhile, working professionals describe the Community as a wellspring of ideas, technical tips and networking opportunities. Says Maryland-based homebuilder David Parraguirre, "One big reason I joined the VERSATEX Community is for inspiration. But it's also a great source of practical knowledge, and it's even given us leads for new business."
An online content creator in his own right, Mr. Parraguirre is widely known for his plainspoken YouTube channel, The Mexican Carpenter. He credits Mr. Abdallah with encouraging his successful, Spanish-language foray into social media.
A visit to the VERSATEX Community website shows its ambitious scope:
- An introduction to the VERSATEX Scholars Program details a collaboration with a Washington, D.C., high school devoted to architecture, construction and engineering. The Program prepares young people for fulfilling careers by exposing them to real-life tradecraft, mentorships and decision-making perspectives.
- A podcast library highlights Mr. Abdallah's revealing conversations with industry professionals. Typical is a dialog with Robin Carroll of KARP Associates, a custom homebuilding firm based in New Canaan, Conn. Ms. Carroll shares insights on the demands of constructing modern-style dwellings, and stresses the importance of keeping pace with innovations in products and technologies.
- Under "Learn Something New," website visitors will find video segments detailing best practices as well as new tools and techniques.
- A "Social Feed" section offers links to hundreds of short-form videos. They range from glimpses of hands-on, classroom presentations by industry veterans to scenes from news-you-can-use events like the VERSATEX Road Show, in which expert deck builder Bobby Parks brings practical training sessions to dozens of regional building-materials dealerships. Prefer to drop in and comment via TikTok, Instagram or Facebook? The community is active there, too.
"Our Community welcomes everyone," says Mr. Abdallah. "We want to empower all of you to be better builders, better business people, better designers and better students, as you work with better materials and processes—and form better relationships with one another."
https://www.versatexcommunity.com
