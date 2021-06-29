PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A volume of introspective poetry, "Flying: A Book of Provocative Poetry" (published by Archway Publishing), by Patricia Mortenson examines the intricacies of life through the eyes of a senior who has experienced much in life.
In her debut collection, Mortenson offers short poems that lyrically and sometimes humorously share unsolicited advice; uncomfortable observations; reflections on health, sweetness, and light; unpopular opinions; and random thoughts that touch on not just her life, but also her family and the outside world. While leading others on a journey inward, Mortenson encourages people to take a few moments to examine their own paths through life filled with joys, sorrows, and unique experiences that help people decide who they are and what they project into the world on a daily basis.
"I have always strived to keep my opinions to myself. Now, in old age, I crack the box of privacy to let others peek," Mortenson says. "I hope readers will come away with confirmation of their right to question God and life."
About the Author
Patricia Mortenson holds a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and a Master of Science in counseling from Purdue University. Her current interests are photography, gardening, finance, travel, reading, cooking and random acts of kindness. "Flying" is her debut book of poems.
