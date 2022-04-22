"Fibromyalgia: The Invisible Illness, Revealed" from Christian Faith Publishing contributor and organizer Barbara Robbins is a powerful message about the challenges faced by many living with Fibromyalgia. Hailing from nine different countries these authors, together with Barbara, chronicle their moving personal stories showcasing the challenges with this life-altering illness called Fibromyalgia.
Robbins shares, "The chapters range from an individual's journey with fibromyalgia, to interviews, a visual chapter of our illness, special chapters and graphs showing fibro symptoms.
The purpose of this book is to inform the newly diagnosed, patients, family, friends and yes, doctors, to recognize and learn the symptoms and helpful solutions of how to deal with this illness.
Once the population is more educated, we all pray a cure will be found.
One symptom alone runs through us all, PAIN.
It is time for everyone to recognize Fibromyalgia as a valid illness.
Like the canaries in the coal mines, we are the tip of the iceberg.
Due to environmental toxins, GMO foods, chemicals added to vitamins and medicines, trauma/stress in daily life, ALL these elements woven together WILL eventually affect each of us.
Our sensitivities, allergies, exhaustion and pain will continue to spread.
Let's not allow this illness to control future generations.
The time to stop the suffering is now."
With a foreword and introduction written by prominent Fibromyalgia physicians, Dr. William Pridgen and Dr. Bruce Gillis, this anthology shares an informative and hopeful message for those directly and indirectly affected by this silent illness.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Robbins' new book provides a collection of living histories that will help to spread awareness of an often-debilitating disease.
