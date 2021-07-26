PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontitis is one of the most common diseases affecting adults in the United States and is linked to many other serious diseases. Studies have shown a link between gum disease and other serious illnesses, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and more. A new study published in early July reinforced the link between losing your teeth and dementia.
"We've known about the link between periodontal disease and cognitive impairment – both dementia and Alzheimer's," states Robert A. Levine, DDS, an internationally acclaimed periodontist and founder of the Pennsylvania Center for Dental Implants and Periodontics. "This latest study reinforces that every single tooth is important, and the risks of cognitive decline are greater with every tooth that is lost to gum disease."
Dr. Levine and his partners at the Pennsylvania Center for Dental Implants and Periodontics use the MMPPI index to educate their patients, and the LANAP® protocol to quickly and safely treat gum disease.
Dr. Levine and the MMPPI's creator, Dr. PD Miller are part of a team that has developed the clinical applications which "translates" the MMPPI's benefits into patient "value" with its use. The MMPPI helps patients to understand their overall health of their mouth from a periodontal standpoint with the goal of improving their own score based through steps that they can take so they are in control of their own health outcome. This is similar to taking steps in controlling one's cholesterol, HgA1c or hypertension. The index provides patients a target goal score for their mouth and projects how likely they are to keep or lose their teeth with their current oral health habits for 15 and 30 years. The MMPPI is a very powerful patient motivator and is an evidenced-based index that is used for every patient.
The LANAP protocol offers patients a less invasive treatment option to help guard against tooth loss associated with gum disease and regenerate bone lost to the disease. The LANAP protocol uses the PerioLase® MVP-7™ dental laser to target and destroy bacteria infecting the gum tissue and causing gum disease. The antibacterial effect helps to disinfect the periodontal pocket, freeing up your immune system to heal the damage caused by the disease.
Periodontists Robert A. Levine, DDS and Philip Fava II, DMD, MDSc have almost a decade of experience using the PerioLase MVP-7 for the LANAP protocol to save teeth and improve their patients' health. Controlling periodontal disease with LANAP treatment makes it possible to save and restore otherwise hopeless teeth.
LANAP treatment offers patients faster healing, less gum recession, less sensitivity after treatment and less pain. LANAP treatment is also safe for patients with health concerns, and Plavix or aspirin regimens can continue throughout treatment.
ABOUT THE PENNSYLVANIA CENTER FOR DENTAL IMPLANTS AND PERIODONTICS (215-677-8686)
The Pennsylvania Center for Dental Implants and Periodontics is one of the Philadelphia area's most experienced and respected practices for over 35 years and specialize in dental implant surgery, cosmetic oral plastic surgery procedures and reconstructive and regenerative periodontal therapies. Our doctors are board-certified periodontists. They lead a compassionate, dedicated team who enhance smiles while improving the health and function of your teeth and gums.
Robert A. Levine, DDS, FISPPS, FCPP is an internationally acclaimed dental implant surgeon and one of the pioneers of the "immediate load" ("SameDay Smile®") revolution in dental implants. He has published and has lectured extensively on many phases of periodontal and implant therapy. Both he and Philip Fava II, DMD, MDSc are board-certified periodontists and also specializes in esthetic zone implant placement, oral plastic surgery, and laser-assisted LANAP® and LAPIP® gum disease treatment.
