NARBERTH, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Douglas Richardson's new suspense thriller, "Down Wind and Out of Sight" (published by Archway Publishing), a "found family" of emotionally-challenged recluses, all severely impaired in their own way, lives secretly on a vast northern Chesapeake Bay estate, seeking only privacy and security. When an adolescent savant's bizarre electronics experiments spin out of control and trigger a series of catastrophes that threaten their isolated existence, they are forced to scramble to elude detection and avoid prosecution by government investigators.
Hugh Ullam is an Aboriginal financial expert scarred by childhood abuse at an internment camp for indigenous children in Australia's outback. As an adult, he is recruited by a wealthy American to oversee his financial affairs and manage his sweeping northern Maryland estate. Ullam assumes responsibility for protecting the "Hole in the Wall Gang" — the millionaire's autistic teen-aged daughter, her disfigured caregiver, and the farm's general manager, an ex-convict unjustly imprisoned for manslaughter. When the millionaire dies abruptly, the group continues to live at the estate, "down wind and out of sight" … and completely illegally.
"'Down Wind and Out of Sight' is a genre-bender," Richardson says. "On one hand, it's a quirky thriller full of dramatic action, interesting science and surprising twists. On the other hand, it's a compassionate, and often humorous, exploration of how much damaged people reveal when they're trying to hide — literally and figuratively. Central to the novel is the complex bond between two savants — the Aboriginal Australian financial wizard who relocates for a new start in the US, only to suffer intense racial discrimination, and the brilliant young savant whose experiments turn the family's life upside down. Action fans will be hooked, mystery suspense and police procedural fans will be caught up, sophisticated readers who like to reflect on serious psychological themes will be engaged, people who like to laugh will find plenty to laugh at, and people who like to be shocked will be shocked."
"Down Wind and Out of Sight"
By Douglas Richardson
About the Author
Douglas Richardson is a former federal prosecutor, legal counsel for Pennsylvania's mental hospitals, and award-winning Dow Jones columnist for over 20 years. In "Down Wind and Out of Sight," he combines a wealth of experience in criminal investigations, deep understanding of human psychology, and the ability to create unforgettable characters and craft crackling dialogue. He lives in suburban Philadelphia.
