PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardian Protection has launched a new product named "Video Doorbell Pro" which it says will eliminate frustrations often experienced with standard video doorbell cameras. The "Pro", available to new and existing customers, has a vertically expanded field of view, video analytics that heighten people detection – including detection of those who lurk outside and don't touch the doorbell – plus an advanced, high dynamic range that sharpens views both day and night.
According to Vice President of Marketing Kevin Bish, the new Video Doorbell Pro enhances the overall smart home security experience with its higher 1440-x1920 resolution, increased 3,000 clips-per-month video storage, and ability to seamlessly interface with the other components in Guardian's smart home security system.
Bish commented, "When answering the doorbell remotely, as many people now do, the Pro lets you touch a button on your smartphone to have the garage door go up or the front door unlock and allow your visitor entry without having to physically answer the door." He added, "And because it focuses on alerting users to the presence of people, annoying notifications caused by the detection of cars and animals are largely eliminated. It's a game changer and we're proud to be able to install it in the homes of customers where its convenience can be fully enjoyed."
In addition to an expanded vertical view allowing a homeowner to see the package that's been delivered to the doorstep or welcome mat outside their door, the Pro lets users electronically "paint" a customized ground zone in any shape outlining the specific areas they want it to monitor, such as a driveway, steps to a porch, garden area, etc. When activity is detected, a notification is sent within seconds to the homeowner, and then live video can be viewed on the Guardian mobile App or a computer, whichever is preferred.
Other cutting-edge features of the new Video Doorbell Pro include a built-in battery heater that ensures operation in very cold weather, dual-band 5GHz and 2.4GHz to accommodate variables in Wi-Fi service, and two-way seamless audio allowing users to talk and listen at the same time, unlike the old walkie-talkie functionality of other video doorbells.
"Our mission is to make homes and businesses safer, smarter, and more connected for the people who live and work there, and our Video Doorbell Pro is just another way that we are accomplishing that mission," said Bish.
Guardian offers the Video Doorbell Pro as an add-on to its monitored smart home security systems in all regions that it serves and through its network of authorized dealers.
About Guardian Protection:
Guardian Protection is a premier provider of smart security and automation solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and multi-site customers. Hundreds of thousands of customers trust Guardian's award-winning monitoring services and in-house, U.S.-based customer care specialists. Founded in 1950, Guardian Protection is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 security companies in the U.S. and is the first company in history to be recognized twice as Security Company of the Year.
