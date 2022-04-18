Lehigh Valley Business has selected Comfort Agbortoko, New Vitae's Director of Action Recovery Brain Injury Services, as a recipient of its 2022 Health Care Heroes award.
Agbortoko is recognized in the category of Health Professional Hero, which honors leaders, teachers and other influencers to ensure excellence in health care.
Lehigh Valley Business created Health Care Heroes to recognize individuals and organizations who have had a positive impact on the quality of health care in the Greater Lehigh Valley area. Honorees were selected by Lehigh Valley Business editors.
Agbortoko leads New Vitae's Action Recovery Brain Injury Program, which offers cutting-edge services for individuals who have experienced brain injuries. The program utilizes residential habilitation and neurocognitive structured day services to support personal growth and proficiency. Agbortoko started her career working in residential group homes that were created to serve the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities, autism, and severe and persistent behavioral health and substance use challenges. She also has served as Program Director for residential homes that serve individuals with a primary diagnosis of traumatic brain injury.
"We are honored that Comfort has been recognized among the Lehigh Valley Business Health Care Heroes," said New Vitae President and CEO Judith Yanacek. "She has demonstrated remarkable dedication to our residents' care and well-being, and we are so thankful for her service. Comfort is incredibly deserving of this recognition, and we are happy to celebrate this wonderful achievement with her."
Agbortoko will be honored June 3 during an online celebration at 10 a.m. at https://www.lvb.com/event/healthcare-heroes/. Each winner will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program by sharing congratulations and cheers using social media platforms. The event hashtag is #LVBevents.
About New Vitae Wellness and Recovery: New Vitae Wellness and Recovery is dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral health care services and supportive residential opportunities for adults. Our array of services promotes holistic wellness through varying levels of residential supports that are combined with clinical services for individuals who experience mental health, addiction, brain injury, and intellectual disability challenges. With sites in Bucks, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, New Vitae works with individuals and families to utilize personal strengths, develop personal independence, and provide opportunities for community connections. To learn more about our services, please visit http://www.newvitaewellness.com.
