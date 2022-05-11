PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media-injury attorneys and Internet safety advocates at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. tomorrow will hold a news conference to discuss major developments following the accidental death of 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, of suburban Philadelphia, who died last December 12th after attempting the highly addictive and dangerous TikTok 'blackout challenge', the firm announced today.

Lawyers from the leading national catastrophic injury law firm, that represents the child's family and Estate, will for the first time review the results of their months long post-incident investigation. Here are details of the news conference, which will also be live-streamed:

When:           

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.. ET, Thursday, May 12, 2022



Setup begins at  1 p.m.





Where:           

SMB, 52nd Floor, One Liberty Place, 1650 Market St., Phila., PA 19103





Presenting:     

SMB Lead attorneys including Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman





Remarks:         

Tawainna Anderson, mother of the late Nylah Anderson





Livestream:     

SMB TikTok Presser





Contacts:   

Robert J. Mongeluzzi – rmongeluzzi@smbb.com 215-850-6571



Jeffrey P. Goodman –   jgoodman@smbb.com     215-840-6450



Steph Rosenfeld –        steph@idadvisors.com    215-514-4101





Health/Safety:

SMB follows the COVID-19 safety protocols of the City of Philadelphia. Full vaccination is required of all firm employees and is encouraged for all visitors to its offices.                                                                     









Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/news-conference-tomorrow-thursday-at-saltz-mogeluzzi--bendesky-pc-to-announce-major-developments-following-tiktok-blackout-challenge-death-of-10-year-old-pennsylvania-girl-301545578.html

SOURCE Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky

