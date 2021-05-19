PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMi Partners – a full-service digital agency with a focus on email marketing and acquisition – has released results from two email benchmark reports studying which early database acquisition and email strategies delivered and retained new, profitable subscribers. From this effort, DMi was able to pinpoint five key factors that maximize the long-term value of new subscribers and provide benchmarks for each. To access each benchmark report, please click here for CPG and here for Publishers.
The data captured and analyzed during this study demonstrates the importance of:
- Defining thresholds for welcome series expectations;
- Aggressively testing for continued engagement;
- Removal of underperforming subscribers from the list;
- Targeting realistic cost efficiency metrics; and
- Understanding engagement levels to adjust accordingly.
The studies analyzed campaign data from leading brands including 17 CPG companies and 10 publishers as they commenced new subscriber efforts. Although these studies were specific to the CPG and publishing industries, the benchmarks are directional for brands leveraging newsletter strategies in other consumer-facing industries.
Each program was analyzed for three critical metrics – volume, engagement and effective cost per engaged subscriber. Statistics were collected on how well an opener email performed when sent to a new acquisition target. Paid leads who opened an initial email and performed an engagement action were defined as early engagers.
Through this analysis, it was found that the treatment of early engagers can be directly linked to the long-term value of a subscriber.
Key takeaways from the studies included:
1. Average early engagement unique opener rate of new subscribers enrolled in a welcome series:
- Newsletter publishers: 28-55%
- CPG newsletters: 18-35%
2. Early engagers who should continue to engage with ongoing newsletters:
- Newsletter publishers: 62-74%
- CPG newsletters: 50-60%
3. 100% of any under-engager must be cut from email program. No exceptions.
4. Cost efficiency metrics:
- Newsletter publishers: $.40-.75; engaged new subscriber: $1.15-2.50; avid new subscriber: $6-9.50
- CPG newsletters: new subscriber $.40-.60; engaged new subscriber: $1.50-2.50; avid new subscriber: $6-9.50
The studies also examine longer-term metrics required for optimizing sustained engagement and provides examples of common metrics used.
"The email newsletter vertical is booming," said Patrick McKenna, Partner and CEO of DMi Partners. "With the rise of online platforms providing publishing, payment, analytics and design infrastructure to support newsletter subscriptions, the medium is growing ever more accessible for organizations looking to optimize return on their email newsletter programs."
Over the duration of the study, DMi Partners facilitated the acquisition of over 21MM new newsletter subscribers for the participating CPG brands and 7.5MM for publishers. The average CPG brand in the study acquired between 250,000-1,000,000 new subscribers for their newsletter. The largest publisher acquired over 4MM new subscribers for 15 of their branded newsletters across varying focuses including Cooking, Health & Fitness, Parenting, Travel and Lifestyle.
About DMi Partners
DMi Partners is committed to facilitating acquisition strategies to accomplish scale, quality and consistency for their clients. Their highly accountable email programs establish an immediate proof-of-concept, including a revolutionary Cost Per Engaged Lead structure that allows brands to budget to the exact spend needed to achieve their subscriber growth email engagement goals.
In 2020, this team delivered publishers over 10MM new subscribers while achieving all cost per engaged lead benchmarks. DMi also managed email acquisition programs for over 50 of America's leading consumer brands in 2020. Those campaigns will generate over 19.5MM exclusive first party opt-ins collectively.
DMi's database acquisition and email marketing teams work collaboratively to design subscriber acquisition and growth campaigns. Focused on promoting client growth by uncapping the potential of their email marketing programs, they excel at engineering opt-in campaigns that allow brands to significantly expand their marketing reach and best communicate with their target audience. Learn more by visiting DMiPartners.com or contact info@dmipartners.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Jurrens, Broadpath, Inc., +1 6093066418, kjurrens@broadpathpr.com
SOURCE DMi Partners