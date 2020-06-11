JENKINTOWN, Pa., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "NexGen is an organization established around a core belief of providing long-lasting and far reaching contributions and because of that we developed the NexGen Opportunity Foundation. The foundation will allow us to serve our customers in a much higher capacity," stated Andrew Levin, Co-founder, Business Development and Operations.
"At NexGen Exterior Home Remodeling, as our organization grew, our purpose grew, and we were able to bring our cause and beliefs to life. Not only do we satisfy our customers' immediate wants and needs through our remodeling services, but we also directly and positively impact their lives and our communities. What we do at NexGen Exterior Home Remodeling is build strong, personal relationships and utilize our remodeling services as the platform to support our commitment to giving back in a very impactful way, " noted Levin.
We developed our NexGen Opportunity Foundation to complement the benefits our services already provide. The way the program works is; each year, we select a customer whom we did a project for that year, take a portion of our revenue, then put it directly towards paying down their student loan debt. It's that simple. If the customer doesn't have any student loans, then that relief goes to somebody close to them who they can nominate.
"We developed this program because, for us, this is bigger than just remodeling and our satisfaction and pride in what we do comes from the additional fulfillment, security and opportunity we can provide to those we serve, by helping solve problems and relieving burdens," said Jesse Bator, Co-Founder, Service Delivery and Sales at NexGen.
Watch the Youtube video for further information: NexGen Opportunity Foundation
We are the champion for change in this industry!
About NexGen Exterior Remodeling
NexGen Exterior Home Remodeling is a well-respected and highly reviewed remodeling company headquartered in Jenkintown PA. They specialize in roofing, siding, windows, decks, doors, and gutters. They provide services in the Southeastern PA and NJ areas. NexGen grew out of the need for an honest, reliable home remodeling company. Within an industry renowned for customer dissatisfaction, high-pressure sale tactics, and unreliable contractors, they've created a company that places customer satisfaction at its forefront.
Media Contact
Stan Novak
215-277-7630 x706
241329@email4pr.com