PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brew and consume fresh coffee or tea while on the go with the Qterra Craft Travel Brewer—a temperature-controlled travel brewer that makes fresh, craft-quality coffee and tea anywhere with the twist of a dial. As the "craft" coffee and tea movement surges and more people seek richer taste experiences on the go, fresh-brewing Qterra Craft is defining the new frontier.
Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. American coffee drinkers consume around 400 million cups daily. Tea is also readily consumed by more than 159 million Americans every day.
While recent advances in travel mugs have focused on ensuring optimal drinking temperature, the Qterra Craft maximizes beverage freshness—a major factor affecting flavor quality. Experts say that the taste of hot beverages can change in as little as 30 minutes after brewing, and up to 41% of antioxidants can be lost in the first hour. To avoid these problems, Qterra enables users to brew and drink fresh easily, almost anywhere and anytime.
The Qterra Craft Travel Brewer carries coffee grounds or tea leaves and hot water separately, starts and stops brewing on demand, and quickly cools hot beverages for safe drinking—all without the user ever opening the mug.
An easy-to-twist dial lowers the stainless-steel mesh Q-Brew basket with coffee grounds or loose leaf tea into the hot water. Q-Cool Technology offers an insulation mode to keep water piping hot until it's time to brew, and a cooling mode to quickly bring brewed beverages down to a safe-to-drink temperature. A bright yellow ring, called the Q-Temp Ring, changes color to signal when the cooling is done. The Q-Cool Technology uses a USDA-certified biobased material to cool hot beverages to 140°F in less than 5 minutes to avoid a long wait or a burned tongue.
"We all intuitively know that 'fresh-brewed' means rich and flavorful," says Pierre Baston, founder of Qterra. "Stale is not so good. You wouldn't accept coffee or tea that's one, two or three hours old from a coffeehouse. So why accept it from your travel mug? With Qterra, you don't have to."
Qterra Craft Travel Brewer also features swappable Q-Art medallions that attach to the bottom of the mug. Choose from three Q-Art design styles: Hobnail (stainless steel), Hammered (real copper), or Dichroic (hi-tech glass).
The 12-oz Qterra Craft is available at Early Bird discount prices starting at $89 and can be pre-ordered by visiting pr.go2.fund/qterra.
About Qterra
Qterra brings utility, convenience and cutting-edge technology to the practice of making and enjoying hot beverages. In the name, "terra" stands for the earth, which provides the coffee and tea that we enjoy. "Q" stands for the added element of human ingenuity. By eliminating unnecessary trips to coffeehouses, Qterra offers an eco-friendly alternative to single-use cups, electrically-powered travel mugs and plastic-pod coffee makers. For more information, visit preorder.qterraworld.com.
Media Contact
Matt Harris, Qterra, 704-313-9319, Matt@qterraworld.com
SOURCE Qterra