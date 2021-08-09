AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexteon Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced aviation technologies, announced today that it has signed an exclusive technology agreement with Portland, Oregon-based The Innovation Laboratory, Inc. (TIL). Through this new partnership, the companies will collaborate to evaluate Nexteon's SecureTrack™ technology. This includes collecting and sharing surveillance data from Nexteon's prototype ADS-B receiver network and developing algorithms that extract turbulence impact information. TIL will also support Nexteon's flight testing and verification of SecureTrack's capabilities.
Nexteon is developing technologies that will enable Global Optimized Routing. When combined, the company's SecureTrack data and SmartRoutes™ route optimization solutions will work together to harmonize the global airspace. This will yield significant fuel and operational efficiencies for airlines, as well as reduced emissions that benefit the environment.
"Nexteon continues to build momentum in the development of our SecureTrack technology," said Rob Kaimowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Nexteon Technologies. "By working with The Innovation Laboratory, we will be able to enhance our capabilities and increase the value of our SmartRoutes service to airlines around the world."
"TIL is excited to work on this project with Nexteon," said Dr. Jimmy Krozel, Chief Scientist of The Innovation Laboratory. "With our expertise in air traffic management and turbulence impact assessment in air navigation, they are the perfect partner for us to collaborate with to develop innovative technologies that will improve situational awareness and efficiency in aviation."
About The Innovation Laboratory
The Innovation Laboratory, founded in 2007, specializes in advancing basic aviation innovations through research and development to prototype demonstration systems ready to transition into government and commercial systems.
About Nexteon Technologies
Nexteon Technologies is modernizing global aviation with best-in-class talent and technologies. Its innovative SecureTrack™ surveillance and SmartRoutes™ dynamic route optimization solutions enable more efficient, greener and more secure global aviation for ANSPs, commercial and general aviation fleets, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2017 as Route Dynamics Corp and changed its name to Nexteon in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.nexteon.aero.
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to make any investment or a solicitation of offers to make any investment. Any offers to make an investment or solicitation of offers to make an investment will be made only pursuant to definitive agreements and other documents that may be subsequently provided to you, and you are advised to read any such agreements and documents carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information relating to any investment opportunity. You are not entitled to rely upon any advice or opinions contained in this presentation with respect to the tax, financial and/or legal structuring of the transactions described herein. Accordingly, in evaluating the investment, you should obtain and rely upon the advice of your own independent tax, financial and legal advisors.
