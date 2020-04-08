PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions to auto repair shops, is shifting even more automotive repair businesses into high gear with NextGear™, an innovative new product which enables BOLT ON's signature Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI) to be used without the need to be "bolted on" to an existing shop management system. This game-changer will expand access to revenue-generating and customer relationship-building tools to repair shops of any kind, even those still relying on spreadsheets and third-party accounting software to run their business.
NextGear requires no additional equipment and can be quickly and easily accessed on any internet-enabled mobile device.
At just $199 per month, NextGear offers the DVIs, two-way texting, and future appointment scheduling capabilities that repair shops love in BOLT ON's award-winning suite of products like Mobile Manager Pro with little setup or consultation. Data shows that digital vehicle inspections can increase Average Repair Orders (AROs) by nearly 40 percent when vehicle owners can see and more fully understand the nature of the repair. What's more, the two-way texting ability allows drivers to approve recommended repairs and book follow-up appointments with just a few taps on their cell phones or tablets, further increasing revenue for shops.
NextGear evolved from the feedback BOLT ON received working with more than 5,500 shops across the country for the past 10 years.
"There's been huge demand among shop owners for digital vehicle inspections – which have now eclipsed 40 million repair photos sent using our legacy DVI software – but not everyone had a compatible management system, or even any shop management software at all," said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY's founder and CEO. "NextGear provides those shops the ability to access our award-winning software in a streamlined package, on any internet-enabled device. We expect it will become an indispensable tool for these shops, as it enhances customer relationships and shifts shop revenue into high gear from the moment they log on."
Aside from increased AROs, customers appreciate the transparency DVIs provide. As a result, NextGear can also help build customer trust, confidence and repeat business.
NextGear's capabilities include:
- Vehicle condition photographs and videos
- BOLT ON's red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports
- Two-way texting between customers and the shop
- Speech-to-text note taking
- Complete vehicle maintenance profiles
- Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time
- Future appointment scheduling
- Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access
- No annual subscription fee, simply pay as you go, month-to-month
NextGear can also shift your customer communications into overdrive with access to helpful inspection templates that include hundreds of pre-written or canned recommendations and notes, standardizing and giving a professional polish to just about every diagnosis while reducing inspection times and providing quicker customer turnaround. Shops can also build their own customized inspection reports that support their existing processes and practices.
Additional modules, or 'gears,' will be released for NextGear in the coming weeks offering even more of the most popular features and functionality that BOLT ON is known for.
"Any digital tool that can help keep the lines of communication open with customers is worth its weight in gold, especially during a time of social distancing," said Risich. "Combined with expanding digital vehicle inspections into a previously unserved segment of the auto aftermarket, NextGear won't just help sustain your business, but will kick revenue into the next gear."
For more information or to take a test drive, please visit the NextGear website.
About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY
BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's integrated mobile, digital as well as standalone tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit the BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY website or call 610-400-1019.
Company Contact:
Media Contact:
Tim Cifelli
Tony DeFazio
BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY
DeFazio Communications
610-400-1019 ex. 154
484-534-3306