PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris today announced the launch of Game Day Socks, the only sock to wear on game day to compliment your favorite player's jersey.

Now available at GameDaySocks.com for $24.99, fans can represent this year's Hall of Fame class including Peyton Manning, Troy Polamalu, and Charles Woodson and many other all-time greats.

These socks are made to look like each Hall of Famers game jersey, donning the name and number of the player woven into the back and the Hall of Fame logo in front.

"Game Day Socks is over 30 years in the making. In the 80s I had the official license to put a player's name alongside the number on the back of a game-day-like jersey, which wasn't available before then. It started out as a unique way for fans to showcase their favorite player's official game-day-like jersey," said Franco Harris, creator and founder of Game Day Socks. "Game Day Socks now gives fans the ability to dress jersey to toe in their favorite Hall of Fame players' game-day gear."

In 2010 Franco Harris and consumer products expert, Tom Davis, started the company SILVERSPORT®, which is focused on athletic products made with silver and its antimicrobial and anti-odor properties technology called SILVERCLEAN®. Game Day Socks are made with the same technology, providing odor-free performance. Sweat-wicking premium yarns keep feet dry and comfortable while extra cushioning softens impact when it's needed most - like jumping up and down after your team scores a touchdown.

The Game Day Socks lineup includes legends from the 2021 and 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees:

Peyton Manning, Colts & Broncos

Alan Faneca, Steelers

Troy Polamalu, Steelers

Cliff Harris, Cowboys

John Lynch, Broncos & Tampa Bay

Charles Woodson, Packers & Raiders

Bobby Dillon, Packers

Steve Hutchinson, Vikings

Steve Atwater, Broncos

Jimmy Johnson, 49ers

Isaac Bruce, Rams

Winston Hill, Jets

Alex Karras, Lions

Calvin Johnson, Lions

Duke Slater, Cardinals

Mac Speedie, Browns

Ed Sprinkle, Bears

Tom Flores, Raiders' Head Coach

George Young, Contributor

Paul Tagliabue, Contributor

Bill Nuun, Contributor

Steve Sabol, Commentator

With the 2021 Professional Football Hall of Fame game on August 5th and the NFL season kicking off just one month later on September 9th, Game Day Socks make for the perfect game-day good luck charm, all the way through the postseason.

Visit http://www.gamedaysock.com to learn more and view the full 2021 and 2020 lineups in addition to over 60 of the past inductee greats throughout the years.

Contact:

Percepture

Annmarie Mercieri Colonna

acolonna@percepture.com

860-729-3323

Media Contact

Annmarie Mercieri Colonna, Percepture, +1 860-729-3323, acolonna@percepture.com

 

SOURCE Game Day Socks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.