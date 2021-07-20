PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris today announced the launch of Game Day Socks, the only sock to wear on game day to compliment your favorite player's jersey.
Now available at GameDaySocks.com for $24.99, fans can represent this year's Hall of Fame class including Peyton Manning, Troy Polamalu, and Charles Woodson and many other all-time greats.
These socks are made to look like each Hall of Famers game jersey, donning the name and number of the player woven into the back and the Hall of Fame logo in front.
"Game Day Socks is over 30 years in the making. In the 80s I had the official license to put a player's name alongside the number on the back of a game-day-like jersey, which wasn't available before then. It started out as a unique way for fans to showcase their favorite player's official game-day-like jersey," said Franco Harris, creator and founder of Game Day Socks. "Game Day Socks now gives fans the ability to dress jersey to toe in their favorite Hall of Fame players' game-day gear."
In 2010 Franco Harris and consumer products expert, Tom Davis, started the company SILVERSPORT®, which is focused on athletic products made with silver and its antimicrobial and anti-odor properties technology called SILVERCLEAN®. Game Day Socks are made with the same technology, providing odor-free performance. Sweat-wicking premium yarns keep feet dry and comfortable while extra cushioning softens impact when it's needed most - like jumping up and down after your team scores a touchdown.
The Game Day Socks lineup includes legends from the 2021 and 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees:
Peyton Manning, Colts & Broncos
Alan Faneca, Steelers
Troy Polamalu, Steelers
Cliff Harris, Cowboys
John Lynch, Broncos & Tampa Bay
Charles Woodson, Packers & Raiders
Bobby Dillon, Packers
Steve Hutchinson, Vikings
Steve Atwater, Broncos
Jimmy Johnson, 49ers
Isaac Bruce, Rams
Winston Hill, Jets
Alex Karras, Lions
Calvin Johnson, Lions
Duke Slater, Cardinals
Mac Speedie, Browns
Ed Sprinkle, Bears
Tom Flores, Raiders' Head Coach
George Young, Contributor
Paul Tagliabue, Contributor
Bill Nuun, Contributor
Steve Sabol, Commentator
With the 2021 Professional Football Hall of Fame game on August 5th and the NFL season kicking off just one month later on September 9th, Game Day Socks make for the perfect game-day good luck charm, all the way through the postseason.
Visit http://www.gamedaysock.com to learn more and view the full 2021 and 2020 lineups in addition to over 60 of the past inductee greats throughout the years.
