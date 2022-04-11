"The Judicial Power of the Illegal Cross" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicholas Victor Cassizzi is an encouraging discussion of how Christians can find ways to get closer to God even without proper spiritual leadership within organized churches.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2022
Cassizzi shares, "The churches in America and Western civilization are in trouble. They have been derailed for a long time now. They have replaced relationship with the Lord Jesus with organization. Like the church at Ephesus, we have left our first love. We must draw near to God because He promised us that if we did, then He would draw near to us. Church, religion, and organization will not take us into the kingdom of God—only the Holy Spirit can do that."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicholas Victor Cassizzi's new book is a motivating argument for nurturing a relationship with the Holy Spirit.
Cassizzi shares an important message of hope within the pages of this inspiring work.
