MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 -- "How to Live a Life H.E.L.PFully": an inspiring testament to the importance of persistence. "How to Live a Life H.E.L.PFully" is the creation of published author, Nicholas Williams, an eleven year veteran of the Army who served three combat tours to Iraq.
Williams shares, "How to Live a Life H.umbly E.xperiencing L.ife's P.urpose fully is a inspired book that God has allowed to exist in today's time in which we live. A time where it seems that most are confused, and think that his/her mistakes in life has counted them out, and because some in churches today are doing a good job at masking flaws and not willing to share, so that those who are struggling in faith can benefit, leaves that struggling Christian brother or sister to feel like they are an isle to themselves, and that is not what Jesus prayed before going to the cross. He prayed that we would all be one just as he and his Father are one. This book seeks to address that God is still God though we may fall at times in our Christian journey. The book seeks to point to the bible for examples in simplifying our Christian journey. There are some personal testimonies within the book for those that may need to know they are not alone. Salvation only by faith in Jesus Christ and faith alone is the basis for how to live a life h.e.l.p.fully. This book is not about religious talk, but about spiritual growth in Jesus Christ as Savior and sometime that growth comes with some failures to show us where we are in him versus where we think we are in him. Failure should not be looked at a sign of illegitimacy as adopted children in him, but should serve as a mirror to grow and actually grow. Proverbs 24:16."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicholas Williams' new book examines the power of one's faith in seeking their true purpose.
Offering personal anecdotes and relevant Scripture, Williams hopes to inspire those who may feel they have fallen too far from grace to pick up their purpose and push forward in their faith.
