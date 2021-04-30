MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Prescription for Addiction": a faith-based approach to overcoming addiction. "God's Prescription for Addiction" is the creation of published author's, Nick and Cheryl Elliott, proud parents to Alina and devoted Christians.

The authors write, "Are you struggling with addiction? Maybe you have a sincere desire to change, but somehow find yourself back in the same cycles?

If so, this book is for you! God's Prescription for Addiction applies biblical principles that are designed to set captives free. Each chapter will give you practical steps to help you transform your life. Are you ready for something new? Take this journey with us out of bondage and into freedom!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick and Cheryl Elliott's new book provides straightforward Scripture alongside encouraging text to offer hope to people struggling with addiction.

Offering readers a personal look at his own struggle with addiction and how it affected his relationship with his family, Nick Elliot offers a spirited call to recovery to those who wish to overcome their addictions.

View a synopsis of "God's Prescription for Addiction" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "God's Prescription for Addiction" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God's Prescription for Addiction", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

