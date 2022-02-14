MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales from Beyond the Sunrise": an enjoyable and imaginative assortment of stories. "Tales from Beyond the Sunrise" is the creation of published author Nick Cascione, who is originally from the Bronx, New York, and now resides in Southern California with his lovely wife and three amazing daughters. Cascione is a graduate of California State University, Northridge.

Cascione shares, "Tales from Beyond the Sunrise is a collection of imaginative and inspirational short stories. The characters in these tales find themselves facing amazing and at times, peculiar situations. Otherworldly occurrences are key elements that create an atmospheric unknown in each story, which aligns itself with underlining spiritual tones. Although these characters may be ordinary in every sense of the word, it is the notion of being thrusted into extraordinary circumstances that deems them anything but ordinary. Rather, through these arising events, inevitably become enlightened."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Cascione's new book will delight and entertain readers as they discover a collection of inspiring messages.

Cascione dedicates his most recent book to his beloved father who recently passed away and continues to be a source of inspiration to all who knew him.

Consumers can purchase "Tales from Beyond the Sunrise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tales from Beyond the Sunrise," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

