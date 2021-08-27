MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Tiny Disciples Coloring Book: Age of the Holy Spirit": a sweet coloring book for children. "The Tiny Disciples Coloring Book: Age of the Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Nicketa Nevils.
Nevils shares, "The Tiny Disciples series was written to introduce our children to the Holy Spirit—the beautiful and wonderful Spirit of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicketa Nevils's new book is a fun-filled activity book for little ones.
Nevils offers readers a companion coloring book to go along with previous titles, "The Tiny Disciples: Age of the Holy Spirit," "The Tiny Disciples 2: Age of the Holy Spirit," and "The Tiny Disciples 3: Age of the Holy Spirit."
View a synopsis of "The Tiny Disciples Coloring Book: Age of the Holy Spirit" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Tiny Disciples Coloring Book: Age of the Holy Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Tiny Disciples Coloring Book: Age of the Holy Spirit," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
