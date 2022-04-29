"Can't Go a Day Without God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Campbell is an engaging discussion of the importance of keeping faith in each day to achieve a fulfilling life and connection with God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Can't Go a Day Without God": a potent reminder of God's promise. "Can't Go a Day Without God" is the creation of published author Nicole Campbell, a loving mother who was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Campbell is a Gospel singer/songwriter and dedicated follower of Christ.
Campbell shares, "This inspiring book written by Nicole Campbell has an extraordinary message and testimony that I pray will encourage and bless all readers. It's inspired by a true and touching testimony about Nicole Campbell—from the loss of her mother Sharon Campbell at the age of eight, being raised by my great-grandmother, and being spiritually fed by my godmother, Vivian Turner, from the moment my mother went home to be with the Lord. Also, in the wonderful book of praise, I share the goodness of the Lord, fruits of the spirit, scriptures that helped me overcome situations that no one could have done but the Lord, and much more.
"I want to also thank God for Pastor Mark and First Lady Mia Whitlock at Reid Temple who are awesome messengers from God. Thank you both for your love, encouragement and prayers for me and my family. May God continue to bless you, your family, your ministry, members of Reid Temple and all who enters. Be blessed!
"Words of encouragement: Don't be discourage, be encouraged! The Lord is always with you and he's always on time. Put God 1st and pray before anything. Love you, who God created in his image and love one another as Jesus loves us. Be faithful, have faith and be bless! Amen!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Campbell's new book will delight and encourage the soul as readers take time to reflect on God's word.
Campbell shares in hopes of helping others to nurture a strong connection with God through dedicated prayer and worship.
Consumers can purchase"Can't Go a Day Without God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Can't Go a Day Without God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing