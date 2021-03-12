MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mind Games: Winning the Battle Without Losing Your Mind" is an engaging read full of wisdom that will help individuals develop better healthy thinking habits that will change their lives for the better. "Mind Games: Winning the Battle Without Losing Your Mind" is written by Nina Burgett, a spiritual leader and Bible study teacher.
Burgett shares, "Honestly…does it really matter what goes on in your head? After all, no one knows your thoughts except you, right? But thoughts are powerful. Thoughts can change perceptions and perspectives. Thoughts can even change actions. Thoughts can make or break you, depending upon the power you give to them."
In Mind Games, Nina Burgett lays the groundwork for an open and honest conversation about how our thought-lives make a direct impact on our everyday living: physically, emotionally, spiritually. Based on the truth and teachings of Scripture and packed with lessons learned from her own mistakes and heartaches, Nina invites us to understand the character of God our Creator in a life-changing way.
"Engaging and easy-to-read, Mind Games is full of tried and true wisdom that helps you develop sharp skills to recognize faulty thinking and build upon truth that will change your life from the inside out."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nina Burgett's new book is an exceptional volume with wisdom that will help its readers develop skills to assist them in recognizing faulty thinking in a way that will change their lives from the inside out.
