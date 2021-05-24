MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gracey the Graceful Swan" is a story of courage and metamorphosis. Gracey the young swan is looking forward to learning how to swim, only to find that she is afraid to step into the water. "Gracey the Graceful Swan" is the work of Nin McKey, an inspired writer of children's stories.
McKey writes, "'For we are God's masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the god things he planned for us long ago' (Ephesians 2:10). Enjoy the book! It's never too late to live, laugh, love. Spread love around."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nina McKey's new book teaches children the importance of facing their fears to become who they need to be. Like Gracie, children will soon find that learning to do things they are afraid of can help them grow.
View a synopsis of "Gracey the Graceful Swan" on YouTube.
Readers can purchase "Gracey the Graceful Swan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
