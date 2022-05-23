Philadelphia IP lawyers listed among Pennsylvania's elite attorneys by Thomson Reuters
PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Philadelphia intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that nine of its attorneys have been named 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.
Attorneys Martin G. Belisario, Dennis J. Butler, Clark A. Jablon, Bridget H. Labutta, Stephen E. Murray, Ronald L. Panitch, William W. Schwarze, and John D. Simmons have been named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. Keith A. Jones was recognized as a 2022 Pennsylvania Rising Star. No more than 5 percent of a state's attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers each year.
A program of Thomson Reuters, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who, through a peer review and independent research process, have been identified as attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2022 recognizes the top lawyers in the area who are 40 years old or younger or have been in practice 10 years or less.
Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements; honors and awards; special licenses and certifications; pro bono and community service efforts; and scholarly lectures and writings. The ultimate objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse list of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for other practitioners and consumers searching for legal counsel.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
Media Contact
Caitlan McCafferty, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, cmccafferty@furiarubel.com
SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP