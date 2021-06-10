ANDERSONBURG, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ernest Nickel uncovers spiritual mysteries regarding Christ's life and resurrection in Omegatime ($12.49, paperback, 9781662820601; $5.99, e-book, 9781662820618).
Nickel has devoted extensive amounts of his own time to studying and comparing the timing of biblical events, particularly as they relate to Jesus' life and His return. In this work, he connects the dots between keys dates such as Passover, the Day of the Lord, Christ's resurrection, and Pentecost.
"In Omegatime, you will be inspired to embrace the coming of Jesus with hope, assurance, and an awe-inspiring vision of God's glory as you come to know the depth of time-related wisdom within the pages of His Word," said Nickel.
Ernest Nickel is a lay Bible researcher who has spent the last thirty-five years investigating the mysteries of the Bible led by the Spirit and others the Lord has placed in his life.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Omegatime is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Ernest Nickel, Salem Author Services, 717-636-1310, enickel@kuhncom.net
SOURCE Xulon Press