LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Peter Walton testifies that God is the creator and designer of the universe in God the Creator of Science, Technology and the U.S. Coast Guard ($16.99, paperback, 9781662827730; $7.99, e-book, 9781662827747).
In this three-part volume, Walton testifies to God's greatness in a few different ways. In part one, he combats evolutionary theory with evidence that God created everything, including science and technology. In part two, he honors God's presence in the many U.S. Coast Guard rescues, performed "so that others may live." Finally, he wraps up with four fictional and editorial articles on topics as eclectic as the Shroud of Turin and the Voyager spacecraft.
"All credit for this book goes to the Great I Am. Thank you, God, for using me to promote your kingdom," said Walton.
Peter Walton is also the author of Why Jesus Returned, God's Children Step Forth, and God's Lessons at the 2010 Chilean Mine Rescue.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. God the Creator of Science, Technology and the U.S. Coast Guard is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Peter Walton, Salem Author Services, 717 725 4936, pwalton89@comcast.net
SOURCE Xulon Press