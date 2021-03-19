MEADVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dancing with the Devil: Life and Death in the Occult": a brilliant testimony of the Lord's miracles and the never-ending guidance He blesses upon those who put their faith in Him. "Dancing with the Devil: Life and Death in the Occult" is the creation of published author Norina D'Aloiso Owens, a retired senior executive assistant to the Los Angeles County superintendent of schools. God mercifully delivered Norina from years of practice in the occult and has miraculously healed her body of many diseases, including a brain tumor, cancer, arthritis, Hodgkin's disease, lupus, ministrokes, carotid artery surgery, open-heart surgery, a fractured vertebrae, and much more.
D'Aloiso Owens shares, "Norina D'Aloiso Owens is the founder of Women of Faith International, Inc., with branches in California, Pennsylvania, and Kenya, East Africa. She is the daughter of an Italian immigrant father and an Italian American mother, both of whose ties stem back to the province of Isernia in Italy's Molise region. Her father, Domenico D'Aloiso, broke tradition and became an evangelist and pastor of a nondenominational Pentecostal church in her hometown of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. After an unhappy childhood and two disastrous marriages, Norina turned from God. Although a Christian who loved Jesus, she flirted with the occult, but to her physical and mental detriment. Her path back to Him was fraught with numerous serious medical challenges. Now entering her nineties, she remains very active, crisscrossing the country regularly and sharing her faith. Norina was ordained in 1985 by the Independent Assemblies of God in Laguna Hills, California, and is a graduate of the International School of Ministry. She holds an honorary doctorate degree from Endtime Ministries International Bible University in California."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norina D'Aloiso Owens's new book is a gentle reminder for everyone to trust God and His power against life's adversities. May this book inspire the reader to let God direct their steps as much as the author did.
