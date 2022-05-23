"Remember" from Christian Faith Publishing author Norma A. Hawkins is a heartfelt arrangement of writings that examine the author's life experiences and deep affection for friends and family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Remember": an open exploration of the author's most treasured memories and moments of need. "Remember" is the creation of published author Norma A. Hawkins, a widow who has two sons, six grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Hawkins dedicated her career to education as an English teacher.
Hawkins shares, "This book contains stories, feelings, emotions, ambitions, and thoughts of life. It's a biographical story of my life in poetic form written throughout the years. The book contains spiritual poetry, lyrical poetry, poetry about friends and family, and thoughts and feelings. It will inspire you, make you laugh, and make you cry. Please enjoy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma A. Hawkins's new book will tug at the heartstrings, evoke laughter, and inspire the soul.
Hawkins shares an emotionally charged collection of writings within the pages of this unique family history.
Consumers can purchase "Remember" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Remember," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing