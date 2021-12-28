MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do You Know Nova?": a delightful tale about self-esteem. "Do You Know Nova?" is the creation of published author Norma-Anne.

Norma-Anne shares, "This story is about a girl finding out who she is, a girl who has bullies and friends telling her who she should be. Through a small adventure, she discovers who she is. And you may even discover who you are as well."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma-Anne's new book is a sweet story of acceptance and growth.

With an important message and vibrant imagery, young readers will discover a powerful message of hope and self-respect.

Consumers can purchase "Do You Know Nova?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Do You Know Nova?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

