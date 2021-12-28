MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do You Know Nova?": a delightful tale about self-esteem. "Do You Know Nova?" is the creation of published author Norma-Anne.
Norma-Anne shares, "This story is about a girl finding out who she is, a girl who has bullies and friends telling her who she should be. Through a small adventure, she discovers who she is. And you may even discover who you are as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma-Anne's new book is a sweet story of acceptance and growth.
With an important message and vibrant imagery, young readers will discover a powerful message of hope and self-respect.
Consumers can purchase "Do You Know Nova?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
