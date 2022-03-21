MEADVILLE, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blessings, Stresses, and Lessons from the Bible": a hopeful and motivating collection of scriptural reflections. "Blessings, Stresses, and Lessons from the Bible" is the creation of published author Norma Burnette, a widow, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Old Dominion University at sixty-two.
Burnette shares, "This book is about putting your blessings ahead of your stresses. We all have trials and troubles, and we tend to dwell on them. I wrote this book to help people stay mentally and physically at your best and be at peace with themselves. People need to be aware of their many blessings (great and small) and practice thanking God for them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Burnette's new book will encourage and motivate readers to take time for reflection and seek spiritual growth.
Burnette shares in hopes of helping others find strength through dedicated study of God's word.
Consumers can purchase "Blessings, Stresses, and Lessons from the Bible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
