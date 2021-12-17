MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sonyashka": a gripping tale of the determination of the human spirit. "Sonyashka" is the creation of published author Norma Cohen Gittelman, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has been married for sixty-six years.
Gittelman shares, "This true story is about two small girls ages 10 and 12 fleeing from death over an ice-covered river.
"These two children had no choice. If they had not left their country quickly, they surely would have been killed during a pogrom (an invasion of the village). How they survived and found the way to America is a story that had to be told.
"This is a true Story is about my mother, aged 12 and her sister aged 10.
"This book is dedicated to my mother and her sister and their determination to live."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Cohen Gittelman's new book is a fascinating memoir that examines the life of the author's mother and aunt.
Gittelman offers readers a unique and enjoyable look into an incredible race for survival.
