"Running the Race" from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Bush is an engaging pastoral resource that offers encouraging feedback from one in attendance and how each pastor nurtures a congregation's faith and commitment.
Bush shares, "Norman Bush was born and raised on a farm in North Florida. He attended the local public schools in Madison County, Florida. Upon graduation, he attended North Florida College. He married his high school sweetheart. To this marriage, two daughters were born, Lynn and Lisa. During his career, he was an independent insurance agent. He retired at the age of fifty-seven and took employment with the local bank and later retired and moved from Tallahassee, Florida, back to his childhood home in beautiful Madison County. He and wife, Patty, attend Saint John Baptist at Greenville, Florida. Norman has a servant mentality and enjoys his testimony in working with people of all denominations and cultures. He has served in the past as Sunday school teacher, chairman of the board of deacons, and lay speaker.
"His purpose in writing this book is to share his thoughts and experiences in churches that he has attended, from the megachurches to the small country churches. He uses the Bible to demonstrate to Christians as to how God instructs us to maintain the proper attitude and knowledge of how he wants us to run the business of his church. Like Christ, he uses parables or short stories to bring out his point of view. In many cases, its knowing what not to do to keep the church functioning as God planned it to function.
"Seeing things from the other side of the pulpit is an eye-opening experience for some pastors, a situation that pastors need to look at. In his book, Norman takes a look from the congregation's point of view. He points out that it's only a short distance from the podium to the front row of any church, but if things go wrong, the distance gets further away, and then failure is just around the corner."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Bush's new book is a thoughtful and reflective opportunity for spiritual growth as a religious leader.
Bush's helpful tone and easy demeanor provides for a nurturing opportunity for reflection and growth.
