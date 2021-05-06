MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Say That Again": an intriguing collection of wisdom. "Say That Again" is the creation of published author, Norman Cox, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has worked successfully in the communications field.
Cox shares, "With over forty-eight years of ministry and business behind me, and countless hours of study and preparation for writing and speaking, it is not surprising that I have some insights to pass on to you. One result is this collection of truths about life.
These revelations are what I like to think of as 'modern-day proverbs' given in contemporary language. These are quotes inspired by life experiences and many truths found scattered throughout God's Word. Often, when I have shared these quotes, people would stop and say to me, 'Say that again.' What did not make sense at first, did so when they heard it again.
In all these tidbits of knowledge and direction, I feel sure you will find at least one quote that will really jump off the page and catch your attention. Take some time to glean from all these years of study, ministry, and life experiences. You may find a quote you will never forget.
Nothing is worth more to remember than a quote about life based on the truth of the Word of God. Enjoy these quotes and their interpretations, and you, too, may receive a 'life quote' that you can pass along to others. Don't be surprised if someone, one day, says to you, 'Say that again.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Cox's new book presents us with a series of tales offering important lessons.
With a diverse background in communications, Norman welcomes readers to experience some of the most poignant moments of a life spent seeking God and endeavoring to encourage a spirit of faith.
