"How to Make Love Last Forever" from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman E. Lyons, Jr. is an engaging discussion of what it takes to maintain and nurture a relationship over time.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Make Love Last Forever": an inspiring and encouraging approach to maintaining marital bliss. "How to Make Love Last Forever" is the creation of published author Norman E. Lyons, Jr., a devoted husband and loving father who has been a pastor for over twenty-two years.
Lyons, Jr. shares, "Love a word that is so commonly used but yet so elusive and seldom found or experienced by many people. True love accomplished is something that has been worked on constantly. It takes total commitment by two people to attain and maintain a loving, happy, healthy, fulfilling relationship. To keep the passionate, fervent romance that you experienced in the beginning takes a great deal of work! The keys that I've found that work for me are commitment, communication, trust, honesty, and a willingness to compromise, and to value your spouse. And as the old adage goes treat others as you would like to be treated, if we would do that to one another many relationships, will be able not too only survive but thrive. I saw this type of relationship with my mother-in-law and father-in-law. They were married for seventy-two happy and blessed years before the passing of my father-in-law. It is my relationship with my wife that has inspired me to write this short but direct book. We have experienced so far forty-two years of a beautiful loving relationship and looking forward to many more, God's will. Marriage is a beautiful institution established and blessed by God and is honorable in all.
"For more information or to book for speaking engagements and seminars, please contact me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman E. Lyons, Jr.'s new book will challenge and encourage readers who seek to build healthy, satisfying relationships.
Lyons, Jr. draws from over forty years of personal experience and inspiration from loving parents and parental figures to offer wisdom and encouragement.
Consumers can purchase "How to Make Love Last Forever" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Make Love Last Forever," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing