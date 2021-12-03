NEWTON, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 'Tis the season for giving. Whether shopping for baby's first Christmas, a family member, best friend or favorite pet, the local Norman's Hallmark has a wide selection of distinctive holiday gift items sure to make spirits bright for recipients of all ages. With the holiday shopping season well underway, the card and specialty gift retailer has compiled a list of its top-selling gifts, ranging from quirky and fun to cozy and delicious.
"We are seeing tremendous enthusiasm among shoppers this year – leading up to and including the Black Friday weekend," said Kim Dunn, marketing director of Norman's Hallmark, the nation's largest independent owner of Gold Crown Hallmark stores. "And, as a 'one-stop shop' for gift-givers, we have a real-time glimpse into what people are buying for their special someone this year."
The five top-selling gifts – so far – at Norman's Hallmark this holiday season include:
Squishmallows. Since their launch in 2017, these collectible plush toys have grown into an international social media sensation. The Squishmallows line now features more than 1,000 original characters, each with a unique name and biography. "Norm the Gnome," a Norman's Hallmark exclusive, recently made its debut for the 2021 holiday season. This 12-inch Squishmallows character ($24.99) is available in stores and quickly became a customer favorite. "Squishmallows are one of our best-selling items, year-round, appealing to all age groups," Dunn said. "We were thrilled to introduce 'Norm the Gnome' to our customers and are pleased by the overwhelmingly positive response."
Keepsake Ornaments. A Hallmark Gold Crown mainstay, Norman's Hallmark offers more than 300 brand-new ornaments every year, and customers look forward to commemorating special memories with this product line. Whether someone is a Santa enthusiast, a new grandparent, an avid Star Wars collector or a Disney fan, there is an ornament for every age, interest, and style.
Gnomes for the Home. Holiday gnome products for the home have resonated with customers and include pillows, dish towels, snow globes, small wooden signs, and more. "These cute little guys have become a holiday hit and we expect them to transition and remain strong into the spring," said Dunn.
Warm and Cozy. From super soft velour throws to fuzzy socks, customers love this category for gift giving. New at Norman's Hallmark this season is "The Comfy," a wearable blanket featured on the TV show Shark Tank. Unisex and one-size-fits-all, it's a fun and functional gift for all ages.
Taste-Ful Giving. Food gifts are a perennial favorite and include social media sensation hot cocoa bombs along with locally made goodies such as Johnson's Popcorn from the Ocean City, N.J. boardwalk, and treats from David Bradley Chocolatier in Windsor N.J. and Asher's Chocolate Co. in Souderton, Pa. "These local products are a hit with customers and, at the same time, allows us to support other area businesses," concludes Dunn.
Norman's offers a full line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection that includes fashion and fashion accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Lenox, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Willow Tree, Vera Bradley, Squishmallows, Brumate, PuraVida and Godiva, among many others.
Family-owned Norman's Hallmark currently operates nearly 70 locations. With roots dating back more than 80 years, Norman's Hallmark has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pa.-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and recently expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence.
