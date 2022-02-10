NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are plenty of reasons to celebrate in 2022! Whether shopping for birthdays, milestones, calendared holidays or "just because," Norman's Hallmark – the nation's largest independent owner of Gold Crown Hallmark stores – is a local authority on gift-giving. For anyone wondering what to buy for the next special occasion, the card and specialty gift retailer is offering its predictions for the "Top 3" gift picks for the coming year, including choices new to the market as well as time-honored favorites.
"Regardless of the occasion, Norman's Hallmark is a year-round 'one-stop shop' for gift givers," said Kim Dunn, marketing director of Norman's Hallmark, an employee-owned company and the nation's largest independent owner of Gold Crown Hallmark stores. "From humorous to heartfelt, our customer favorites are thoughtful, budget-friendly and will appeal to recipients of all ages."
Popular gifts at Norman's Hallmark include:
One-of-a-Kind Moments. Hallmark Video Greeting cards ($5.99) are a new way of sending messages of joy, love, and encouragement through personalized videos. Just scan the code inside the card with your phone; then select a song or attach photos and videos with a heartfelt message. You also have the option to invite others to join in, adding their personalized messages through a special URL. Once all the videos are uploaded, Hallmark will stitch the photos and videos together into one video. Recipients can scan the code inside the card to view, download and share their video.
"Hallmark Video Greeting cards are a fantastic way for customers to connect with their loved ones in a fun, immersive and tangible way," said Dunn.
The Plush Life. Collectible Squishmallows continue to be one of Norman's best-selling items. The category now includes a Valentine's Day-specific "Squish Squad" along with trading cards and collector tins. Norman's selection of additional plush items makes great gifts for kids and adults alike. Options range from traditional (teddy bears, Hallmark Peanuts, etc.) to the "Better Together" line – plush food characters that stick together, easily separate and reattach with embedded magnets. (Retail prices vary).
Sweet Treats. From chocolate heart boxes and heart-shaped lollipops to hot cocoa bombs, Norman's carries a wide assortment of chocolate and candy products to satisfy any sweet tooth. Customers will find plenty of options from local chocolatiers (David Bradley Chocolatier in Windsor N.J. and Asher's Chocolate Co. in Souderton, Pa.) as well as national brands such as Godiva and Jelly Belly, among others. (Retail prices vary).
Norman's offers a full line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection that includes fashion and fashion accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Lenox, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Willow Tree, Vera Bradley, Squishmallows, Corkcicle, PuraVida and Godiva, among many others.
Norman's Hallmark continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and recently expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland. In addition to new store acquisitions and openings, over the past year Norman's Hallmark has expanded or renovated four locations – with additional projects in progress or in the pipeline. The company also offers online shopping through normanshallmark.com, as well as Ship From Store (SFS) / Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS) options via the Hallmark corporate ecommerce website: hallmark.com.
