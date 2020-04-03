PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Dental Group ("NADG"), a leading U.S. Dental Service Organization, announced today that it has secured N-95 protective masks for Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) frontline caregivers throughout western Pennsylvania.
NADG, which is based in Pittsburgh, provided an initial supply of 5,000 N95 respirators today. The supply reinforces NADG's commitment to care for the communities it serves by consistently goes above and beyond its core dentistry focus.
"We are proud and pleased to be able to help out the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are caring for their patients and battling COVID-19 on the frontlines during this pandemic," said Andrew Matta, chief medical officer and co-founder of NADG. "Given the significant and increasing demand for PPE across the country, we leapt into action and were able to secure these N-95 masks."
"As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're working around the clock to secure the critical supplies necessary to prepare for a potential surge of patients across our facilities in the days and weeks to come," said Cynthia Hundorfean, President and CEO, AHN. "We are extremely grateful to the North American Dental Group for supporting these efforts. Their contribution speaks to the importance of organizations across every industry coming together in a time of crisis to meet the needs of our communities."
As health care providers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the masks have become critical resources that remain in short supply due to the pandemic-related surge in patient volumes across the country, related supply chain challenges as well as interruptions among international manufacturers of the equipment.
In addition to this delivery of PPE, NADG is also supporting front line medical professionals by keeping open during the pandemic some of its supported dental practices, including Refresh Dental and Precision Dental Specialty, to provide emergency dental care. Providing treatment for dental emergencies in dental practices keeps these patients out of over-stressed medical facilities and allows front line medical professionals to focus on caring for patients affected by the pandemic.
About North American Dental Group
North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta in 2008. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for its patients, clinicians, and its support teams and today consists of a network of over 230 dental practices in 15 states and 29 regional markets. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, to be thoughtful educators, and to display a healthy bravado fuel our day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG.
About the Allegheny Health Network:
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 12 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine, Temple University School of Medicine, and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.