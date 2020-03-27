OAKS, Pa., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® Trust III (the "Trust") provides the following notice to the shareholders of Ninety One Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Ninety One Global Franchise Fund (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"):
Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and the Trust's officers and support staff, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location of the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Funds has been changed. As previously announced, the Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19 and local, state and recent governmental regulations and recommendations, the meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.
As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting previously distributed, any shareholder of record of the Funds as of the close of business on January 31, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. To participate in the Meeting, you must dial 1-855-749-4750 and enter the access code 470 433 008 when prompted. To ensure access to the Meeting, eligible shareholders should dial into the Meeting by 9:45 a.m. ET on March 31, 2020. Only fund shareholders as of the record date may participate in the Meeting. The Funds will implement reasonable measures to verify that each person requesting participation at the Meeting is authorized to vote at the Meeting.
A shareholder may vote during the Meeting by following the instructions provided during the Meeting. However, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting. The Proxy Statement is available on the Internet at www.proxyvote.com. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting.
Shareholder Contact:
Ben Bauman
610-676-1458