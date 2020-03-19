DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning wildlife and nature photographer, Vicki Jauron, just launched the first in a series of children's books aimed at developing a love of nature in young audiences and instilling a commitment to its preservation. "The Magical Bird Beach of Long Island – A Children's Rhyming Picture Book About Shore Birds on Long Island" is now available on Amazon and other book retailers. With enchanting images and fun-to-read rhyming prose, the book will appeal to young readers, as well as provide an opportunity for parents to discuss the responsibility we all share for protecting our environment.
"We need to get our children to care deeply about the natural world, and we need to do it now," says Vicki. "There are so many distractions in our children's lives - naturally all that's going on right now, but also the overwhelming influence of technology which takes them away from being out and exploring. If our children see how many amazing discoveries and magical stories they can find in nature, they will not only benefit greatly from the experience but they will also be more committed to preserving our fragile environment."
Vicki's mission is to share her love of nature and aid conservation efforts through emotional and moving imagery. Through her photography business, Babylon and Beyond Photography, Vicki's images have been published in books, magazines and educational materials worldwide. She is excited to be able to expand her reach and make a positive impact on the world with her new Children's book series to instill a sense of wonder in the natural world.
