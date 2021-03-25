PHILADELPHIA, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nunbelievable, the "mission-based, better-for-you" baked goods company, announces a partnership with goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers' everyday needs, to deliver artisanal cookies made with natural, non-GMO ingredients to customers.
According to Bryan Janeczko, Nunbelievable's Co-founder and CEO, "With the recent launch of our snack-size line of shortbread made with baobab, an emerging superfruit, we're greatly expanding our product offering with new, delicious and innovative ingredients. Now, customers in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Austin, and Miami can have our baked goods delivered to their door in about 30 minutes from goPuff's local micro-fulfillment center alongside thousands of everyday essentials."
A goPuff spokesperson added, "goPuff is committed to working with and supporting local businesses in each of our communities and we are thrilled to partner with Nunbelievable to bring their products to customers across the U.S. at a time when many small businesses had to close their doors. We're proud to partner with great entrepreneurs and ensure they continue connecting with their customers in meaningful ways."
"We're excited to be partnering with the fast-growing instant needs company," said Kuda Biza, Co-founder and CMO. "This partnership can only enhance our buy 1, give 1 model, helping us meet our 10 million meal donation goal. For every cookie we sell, we provide a meal to a person in need through one of our soup kitchen partners."
About Nunbelievable
Originally inspired by an order of nuns who commit their lives to feeding and comforting those in need, Nunbelievable is a mission-based company that offers premium, handcrafted baked goods, while providing a healthy dose of inspiration to end hunger and make a difference in the communities most in need. The company was founded in 2019 by Bryan Janeczko (CEO) and Kuda Biza (CMO). Janeczko is a successful health and wellness entrepreneur who pioneered the now $1 billion-plus meal-delivery services industry, while Biza is a proven social venture entrepreneur, passionate about fighting hunger. For every cookie sold, Nunbelievable donates one meal to food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations on the front lines of the fight against hunger. The company is on track to meet a goal of providing 10 million meals within three years. For more info visit: http://www.nunbelievable.com
