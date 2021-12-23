MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hi, My Name Is Tiny": a sweet story of patience, faith, and trusting one's destiny. "Hi, My Name Is Tiny" is the creation of published author Nya Burns.
Burns shares, "Hi, My Name Is Tiny is about a small tree that believed that he would become bigger and greater one day. Teased by the bigger trees, Tiny never stopped believing in himself and that something greater living within him. During the change of the seasons, Tiny's dreams came true. Tiny grew bigger than the biggest tree in the forest, with a strong foundation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nya Burns's new book presents young readers with a tale that expresses the importance of believing in oneself.
With an inspiring message and vibrant illustrations, young readers will delight in Burns's creative tale.
Consumers can purchase "Hi, My Name Is Tiny" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
