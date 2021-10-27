GREENSBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oasis Mental Health Applications, an innovative mobile mental health application, announced Dr. Martin Serota has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in October 2021. An experienced physician leader, Dr. Serota transitions from his role as Chief Medical Officer at Oasis.
Dr. Serota brings a unique combination of clinical and business expertise to Oasis. For over 30 years, Dr. Serota's focus has been offering value-based care to the entire population, including to the underserved. After owning and operating his own medical practice for 25 years, Dr. Serota recognized the important intersection between behavioral health and physical wellness.
"I will bring the same principles of value-based care to my role as CEO as we strive to create a scalable model that is still personalized. Our aim is to connect individuals to the appropriate level of care using technology," Dr. Serota said. "By providing a wide range of comprehensive offerings, we're able to tailor the product to the individual need, which creates value."
Oasis Mental Health Applications integrates technology with personalized care through online resources and a mobile application that includes self-help content, mood tracker, a chat feature, and professional counseling services.
"Martin is an excellent fit as the CEO for Oasis," founder Jaime Hidalgo said. "With his clinical and leadership experience, Martin will be instrumental in Oasis' growth and scaling. He will help strengthen Oasis' business development and strategic partnerships."
Dr. Serota has held many executive roles and his achievements are numerous. He managed his own medical group, Independent Physician Association (IPA), built the primary care group at Eisenhower Medical Center, and joined the largest federally qualified healthcare system where he integrated behavioral health into Medicaid clinics. Additionally, he built two multimillion-dollar startups from the ground up as well as drove tenfold increase in profits in three recent positions. He joined the Oasis team in June 2021 as Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Serota received his BA in Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles and his MD from University of California, San Francisco.
About Oasis
Oasis Mental Health Applications supports human potential with tools and resources that empower individual and community wellbeing without judgement. With a scalable model and full in-house clinical team, Oasis integrates technology with personalized care through online resources and a mobile application that include self-help content, mood tracker, a chat feature, and professional counseling services. Oasis strives to raise awareness, reduce the stigma, and provide access for those affected by mental health illnesses.
Learn more at: https://oasisapp.com/
