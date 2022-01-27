MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "La verdad que hace libre": a potent narrative that examines the strength one can derive from faith. "La verdad que hace libre" is the creation of published author Octavio Vizcarra Recio.
Recio shares, "There are many stories that begin in black and white, and it is necessary for God to come and put color on them. My name is Lucas, I am a 19 year old boy, with an overweight problem and a long list of family problems. You may think, this is the typical story of a boy who knows the truth and his life changes, but I think this is a little more complex than that. There are so many oppressed people who have been temporarily free, but have never learned to live in freedom. I am Lucas the boy with nightmares and a history of sadness and pain, with a childhood cut short by a drunken womanizing father who died. Oppressed by a mother full of bitterness and loneliness. I would like to share with you how my story was colored by God. It all started the day I met a group of five boys who introduced into my life a truth that not only made me free ... it taught me to live in freedom.
Isaiah 61: 1"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Octavio Vizcarra Recio's new book is a hopeful tale of faith and God's promise.
Recio presents a compelling novella that will engage the spirit and challenge each reader's faith.
Consumers can purchase "La verdad que hace libre" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "La verdad que hace libre," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing